7 in 1 Lego Silicone Container

by Kush Bottles

About this product

The Multi-Compartment Silicone Concentrate Container features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates. The container also has two vape tool holders. Made with quality food grade silicone. Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h. Containers are made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers. -Features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates -Made with quality food grade silicone -Made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers -Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h

Gurigross

ive had one of these for a long time, its the best place to keep ur concentrates, u can keep 7 different types of concentrates; its made out of silicone, so nothing will stick! its very secure; so no need to worry about losing ur stuff. and it doesnt look like a normal storage, you can be sure that no one will go looking for concentrates in ur silicone container. #420sweepstakes

mistachronic

This is a must have for the dab connoisseur! With 7 pockets, you are able to hold 7 different types of concentrate for dabbing. Honestly, this is one of my favorite 420 containers, and I kind of wish there was one for weed! It's like a daily pill container, except instead of pills, you get a different dab for every day of the week! Additionally, compared to the small circular/spherical containers which tend to pop open, this container is easier to find, store, and your concentrate will stay safe and sound in transit! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.