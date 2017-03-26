Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Gray]
by Vessel®
The Multi-Compartment Silicone Concentrate Container features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates. The container also has two vape tool holders. Made with quality food grade silicone. Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h. Containers are made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers. -Features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates -Made with quality food grade silicone -Made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers -Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h
on March 26th, 2017
ive had one of these for a long time, its the best place to keep ur concentrates, u can keep 7 different types of concentrates; its made out of silicone, so nothing will stick! its very secure; so no need to worry about losing ur stuff. and it doesnt look like a normal storage, you can be sure that no one will go looking for concentrates in ur silicone container. #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
This is a must have for the dab connoisseur! With 7 pockets, you are able to hold 7 different types of concentrate for dabbing. Honestly, this is one of my favorite 420 containers, and I kind of wish there was one for weed! It's like a daily pill container, except instead of pills, you get a different dab for every day of the week! Additionally, compared to the small circular/spherical containers which tend to pop open, this container is easier to find, store, and your concentrate will stay safe and sound in transit! #420sweepstakes