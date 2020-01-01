 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves (Black)

BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves (Black)

by Kush Bottles

Write a review
Kush Bottles Smoking Smoking Accessories BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves (Black)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves are the official glove of the cannabis industry. Engineered specifically for handling cannabis products, these powderless, non-stick, food safe gloves are essential for any grower, processor, or distributor. These gloves even allow you to use a touch screen device so you don't have to take them off to operate your phone or tablet. -Nitrile (latex free) -Powderless -5mil thickness -Works with touch screen devices -Industrial grade -Food safe -Black -100 gloves per box

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kush Bottles Logo
Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.