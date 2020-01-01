Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our California State Rx Labels are an affordable way to label bottles, tubes or barrier bags. These labels feature a California graphic and contain generic warnings as well as state-specific legislation. The matte finish makes it easy to note the strain, weight, and type. Dimensions: 3'' W x 1'' H Quantity: 1000pc./roll
Be the first to review this product.