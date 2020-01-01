DigiWeigh 0.1 Accuracy Scale New & Improved
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Scale comes with digital back-light LCD display and a removable bowl. Perfect to use when dealing with vendors and producers. Features: -Capacity: 2kg/4.4lb -Sensitivity: 1g/0.1oz -Space-saving compact design -Backlight LCD Display -Convenient Tare function -Low battery/overload indication -Detachable platform for easy cleaning -Auto Shut-off feature -Power: 4 x 1.5V AA batteries -Item size: 18.0 x 18.0 x 10.2 cm
