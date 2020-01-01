Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This sample jar is a perfect high quality, low cost solution for sending your samples to retailers. The cap screws off for access to the containers contents, or flips open to give access to a plastic mesh screen for smelling the sample. Capacity: 3.5g Diameter: 75.9mm This product is compatible with a tamper evident seal.
Be the first to review this product.