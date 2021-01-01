Sour Apple Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg 10-pack
by Kush BurstWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$34.99
- at The Steamery CBD and Wellness Products
- Open until 8:30 PM
- 45.0 miles away
Store updated
About this product
What’s life without both sour and sweet? This sour apple delivers a sour punch then a quick burst of crisp apple juice. Certified delicious and activates chill-mode. Features Delta8 Sugared Gummy Candy Made by Kush Burst 500MG (10 PC) 50mg of Delta 8 per gummy
About this brand
Kush Burst
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.