Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of unknown origin, Area 51 has a sweet smell with citrus and floral undertones and a smooth flowery smoke. Area 51 is a potent strain that will give consumers an immediate feeling of euphoria along with a relaxed yet motivated mental focus.