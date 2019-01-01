Booger Shatter (Indica Hybrid) "Small Batch R617" [84.69% THC] . 1/25.3097
About this strain
Booger may not have an appetizing name, but a look at this hybrid’s genetics may be all the convincing you need to give this strain a try: Strawberry Cough combines with Bubba Kush to create a balanced effect that walks the line between physical relaxation and cerebral energy. This Colorado native introduces itself with a sweet berry and sour skunk aroma while earthy, hashy flavors are detected on the exhale. With uplifting and calming effects, Booger uncoils stress and worry while encouraging a more lighthearted outlook on life (because seriously, you’re consuming a strain called “Booger”).