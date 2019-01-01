 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Booger Shatter (Indica Hybrid) "Small Batch R617" [84.69% THC] . 1/25.3097

by Kush Concentrates

Booger

Booger may not have an appetizing name, but a look at this hybrid’s genetics may be all the convincing you need to give this strain a try: Strawberry Cough combines with Bubba Kush to create a balanced effect that walks the line between physical relaxation and cerebral energy. This Colorado native introduces itself with a sweet berry and sour skunk aroma while earthy, hashy flavors are detected on the exhale. With uplifting and calming effects, Booger uncoils stress and worry while encouraging a more lighthearted outlook on life (because seriously, you’re consuming a strain called “Booger”).

Kush Concentrates strives to produce the finest "Small Batch Hash" possible. Our skilled hash wizards use quality ingredients and premium tools to deliver the consistency, smell, and effects you are looking for - every time. We are proud of our "small batch" process and take a photo of every batch that comes out of the oven. This ensures that what you order is what you get - every time.