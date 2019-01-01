 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sensi Star Live Resin (Indica) "Small Batch R628" [85.59% THC] 1/25.3029

by Kush Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Sensi Star

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Kush Concentrates strives to produce the finest "Small Batch Hash" possible. Our skilled hash wizards use quality ingredients and premium tools to deliver the consistency, smell, and effects you are looking for - every time. We are proud of our "small batch" process and take a photo of every batch that comes out of the oven. This ensures that what you order is what you get - every time.