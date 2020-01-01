 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hog's Breath Wax 1g

by Kush Family Originals

Hog's Breath Wax 1g by Kush Family Originals

About this product

About this strain

Hog's Breath

Hog's Breath

Winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.

