MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Our Dabs design captures the new wave of the sticky icky; some call it Wax, Honey Oil, Earwax or Shatter; we prefer Dabs, one syllable that translates to enjoyment. T-shirt Center front graphic Solid colorway Machine wash cold 100% cotton Made in USA. Available at: https://kushgroove.com/products/mensdabst-shirt
on January 1st, 2020
I wear a size small shirt not a size small boys shirt that’s what was sent to me . My daughter is 4 foot 10 who weighs under a hundred pounds and it was way to small for her.
on November 8th, 2019
This is my new comfy shirt!
on August 15th, 2019
Like the style - hope it is the same when delivered