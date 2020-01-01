MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
The Official Kush Groove Logo Crewneck Crewneck Sweatshirt. Center front graphic Solid colorway Machine wash cold 100% cotton Made in USA. Available at: https://shop.kushgroove.com/collections/mens-apparel?view=All
Be the first to review this product.
White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.