  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blackwater Live Budder 1g

Blackwater Live Budder 1g

by Kush Masters

About this strain

Blackwater

Blackwater
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

