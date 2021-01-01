 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chem de la Jack Shatter 1g
Sativa

Chem de la Jack Shatter 1g

by Kush Masters

Write a review
Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Chem de la Jack Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chem de la Jack Shatter 1g by Kush Masters

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo

About this strain

Chem de la Chem

Chem de la Chem
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Chem de la Chem is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review