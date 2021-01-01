Chem de la Chem is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite.