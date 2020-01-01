 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chupacabra Live Budder 1g

Chupacabra Live Budder 1g

by Kush Masters

Write a review
Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Chupacabra Live Budder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chupacabra

Chupacabra

Chupacabra looks like a sativa and acts like an indica. With tall, bright green buds that fray into even brighter orange hairs, this wild strain reeks of its Golden Goat heritage. This strain, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., brings together Hawaiian Romulan’s mental stylings with Island Sweet Skunk’s brilliant tropical aroma, and is finally anchored by Gupta Kush. This 50/50 hybrid will leave your mind sizzling as you nestle into your favorite piece of furniture.

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo