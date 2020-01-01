 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cloud 9 Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Cloud 9 Shatter 1g

by Kush Masters

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Cloud 9

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 began as a collaboration between Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics as an attempt to stabilize the classic clone-only strain NYC Diesel. By adding the genetics of the indica hybrid Milky Way, Cloud 9 was created. The best phenotypes are longer flowering than the original, but possess amazing flavors and potency. Take note not to confuse this hybrid with Dinafem’s Cloud #9.

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo