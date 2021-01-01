 Loading…

Hybrid

Durban Kush Live Diamonds 1g

by Kush Masters

Durban Kush Live Diamonds 1g

About this product

Durban Kush Live Diamonds 1g by Kush Masters

About this brand

About this strain

Durban Kush

Durban Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

A spin on a classic by Ethos Genetics, Durban Kush crosses Durban Poison with a Chem D and OG Kush cross. Mixing the racey Durban Poison with two well-known sedative strains, Durban Kush offers full body effects while keeping your mind in the clouds. Get ready for sweet candy and earthy gas terps that ooze from its oily trichomes.

