Hybrid
Durban Kush Live Diamonds 1g
Durban Kush Live Diamonds 1g by Kush Masters
Kush Masters
Durban Kush
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
A spin on a classic by Ethos Genetics, Durban Kush crosses Durban Poison with a Chem D and OG Kush cross. Mixing the racey Durban Poison with two well-known sedative strains, Durban Kush offers full body effects while keeping your mind in the clouds. Get ready for sweet candy and earthy gas terps that ooze from its oily trichomes.
