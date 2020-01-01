 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Flo Limone Live Diamonds 1g

Flo Limone Live Diamonds 1g

by Kush Masters

About this product

Meticulously grown over several weeks, Kush Masters live diamonds are at the pinnacle of the merger of extracts and science. Grown using the principles of crystallization, this type of cannabis extract yields the most pure form of diamonds (THCa) available. With special techniques we separate the THCa crystals, which provides the ideal mixture of terpenes and diamonds for our customers. Live Diamonds are unrivaled in terms of its high potency and superior flavor.

About this brand

