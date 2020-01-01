About this product

Meticulously grown over several weeks, Kush Masters live diamonds are at the pinnacle of the merger of extracts and science. Grown using the principles of crystallization, this type of cannabis extract yields the most pure form of diamonds (THCa) available. With special techniques we separate the THCa crystals, which provides the ideal mixture of terpenes and diamonds for our customers. Live Diamonds are unrivaled in terms of its high potency and superior flavor.