 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Gas OG Wax 1g
Hybrid

Gas OG Wax 1g

by Kush Masters

Write a review
Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Gas OG Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Gas OG Wax 1g by Kush Masters

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo

About this strain

All Gas OG

All Gas OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review