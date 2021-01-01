Hybrid
Gas OG Wax 1g
by Kush MastersWrite a review
About this product
Gas OG Wax 1g by Kush Masters
About this brand
Kush Masters
About this strain
All Gas OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
