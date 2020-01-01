Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
An in-house cross by the Cookies Fam, Gelatti uses an unreleased Gelato and an OG Biscotti cut to create a beautiful new hybrid. Hard to find outside of California, like most Cookies genetics, Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.