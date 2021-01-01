 Loading…

Hybrid

Golden Goat Live Budder 1g

by Kush Masters

Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Golden Goat Live Budder 1g

About this product

Golden Goat Live Budder 1g by Kush Masters

About this brand

About this strain

Golden Goat

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

