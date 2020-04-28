 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Larry OG Live Budder 1g

by Kush Masters

Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Larry OG Live Budder 1g

About this product

With a soft gooey consistency and high terpene content, this easy to use form of Live Resin is a favorite among extract users. Heated and whipped, this product is completely devoid of residual solvents and yet still retains a full-bodied flavor that defines Live Resin. Live Budder is second to none in terms of ease of use and enjoyability while retaining its distinct high terpene/flavor and potency content.

About this strain

Larry OG

Larry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo