 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Cookies Shatter 1g

Lemon Cookies Shatter 1g

by Kush Masters

Write a review
Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Lemon Cookies Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With a clear golden glass or sap-like consistency shatter is one of the most desired textures of Cured BHO. All of our shatter is purged of all residual solvents using state-of-the-art vacuum ovens and dry scroll pumps to ensure a clean and safe product. Due to it's stable structure shatter retains it's terpene content and therefore ensures a quality flavor experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies

A tasty match made in heaven, Lemon Cookies is a cross between Lemon Haze and GSC. This tasty sativa-leaning hybrid has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. The high is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo