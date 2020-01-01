 Loading…

Hybrid

Member Berry Wax 1g

by Kush Masters

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Member Berry

Member Berry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

