Mint Chocolate Chip
by Kush MastersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Kush Masters
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.