OG Cookies is a cross of two big strains: OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines OG Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is strong—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. This indica-dominant strain is best suited for leisure hours. Popular in the Northwest, OG Cookies comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.