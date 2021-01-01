 Loading…

Hybrid

OG Lime Killer

by Kush Masters

Kush Masters Cannabis Flower OG Lime Killer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

OG Lime Killer

OG Lime Killer

Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.

