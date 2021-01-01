Hybrid
OG Lime Killer
Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.
