An inspirational cross between SFV OG Kush and Giesel, OGiesel is all smiles. While mild at first, a euphoric feeling creeps up steadily after initial use. While the slightly sativa dominant traits make this a happy, uplifting strain, OGiesel provides a truly hybrid experience. Its smiley effects are complemented by an easy feeling of bodily relaxation, making this strain perfect for an afternoon picnic or regular daytime use. The aroma of this hybrid is strong and piney with pleasant lemon undertones. OGiesel typically flowers in 8 weeks and features more indica-like growing characteristics. For best yields, this strain should be grown indoors.