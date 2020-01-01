 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OGiesel Live Resin 1g

by Kush Masters

Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent OGiesel Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

OGiesel

OGiesel

An inspirational cross between SFV OG Kush and Giesel, OGiesel is all smiles. While mild at first, a euphoric feeling creeps up steadily after initial use. While the slightly sativa dominant traits make this a happy, uplifting strain, OGiesel provides a truly hybrid experience. Its smiley effects are complemented by an easy feeling of bodily relaxation, making this strain perfect for an afternoon picnic or regular daytime use. The aroma of this hybrid is strong and piney with pleasant lemon undertones. OGiesel typically flowers in 8 weeks and features more indica-like growing characteristics. For best yields, this strain should be grown indoors.

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo