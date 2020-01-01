 Loading…
  5. Purple Headband Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Purple Headband Shatter 1g

by Kush Masters

About this strain

Purple Headband

Purple Headband

Purple Headband is a 50/50 hybrid strain that combines the famous Headband with an unknown “purple” hybrid, resulting in dense pink and purple flowers covered in greenish trichomes. It often produces a strong fruity aroma with just a hint of gasoline, and a similar flavor with undertones of pine. The high has been likened to that of Headband: uplifting yet relaxing with a warm, fuzzy pressure that gradually creeps from your temples across your forehead.      

