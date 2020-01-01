Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With a creamy "butter" texture wax is known for it's aroma and great flavor as well as being the most user-friendly form of Cured BHO. Gently heated and whipped to perfection, our wax is purged of residual solvents, yet retains ideal levels of terpenes. Featuring a soft and fluffy consistency this contributes to a pleasant dabbing experience.
Be the first to review this product.