 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sunset Sherbet Live Budder 1g

Sunset Sherbet Live Budder 1g

by Kush Masters

Write a review
Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Sunset Sherbet Live Budder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With a soft gooey consistency and high terpene content, this easy to use form of Live Resin is a favorite among extract users. Heated and whipped, this product is completely devoid of residual solvents and yet still retains a full-bodied flavor that defines Live Resin. Live Budder is second to none in terms of ease of use and enjoyability while retaining its distinct high terpene/flavor and potency content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kush Masters Logo