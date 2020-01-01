 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Tropicana Cookies Shatter 1g

Tropicana Cookies Shatter 1g

by Kush Masters

Kush Masters Concentrates Solvent Tropicana Cookies Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

