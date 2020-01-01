Kush Payments has been working with our partners to create an ideal program for the medical marijuana industry. We are proud to introduce our accommodating program to collectives and canna businesses across the country. We are partnered with leading industry platform providers in the United States and Canada. Our accomplished team will assist you in understanding the process of establishing a secure and valid merchant account, and provide you with the best solutions for your specific business. Preferred Processor: Kush Payments is known in the medical marijuana industry as the most trusted and reliable merchant provider. With over 25 years of experience in the processing/banking industry, we know exactly how to get you approved. Low Industry Rates: Kush Payments has pre-negotiated competitive rates for all our potential clients. No more paying high risk rates because you're in the marijuana business. We not only offer low industry rates for your business but we also have a very simple qualification process as well. We strive to provide you with the best possible rates, you can rest easy as a business owner knowing that you’re getting a great deal. Kush Payments will always get you the lowest industry marijuana merchant rates. Affordable Leases: Our basic terminals to our wireless high end units, no one delivers cost effective equipment for less. Qualifications: We work to create an easy qualification process where everyone gets approved. Our application is short, simple, and gets straight to the point Customer Service: Here at Kush Payments we value your business and want to make sure you’re a happy client of ours. With that being said, you will have a designated sales representative that will help you every step of the way to make sure all your problems are addressed. Remember, Kush Payments is here to help you!