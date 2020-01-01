 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Retail Merchants and Card Processing

by Kush Payments

Kush Payments Services Financial Retail Merchants and Card Processing

About this product

As the leading Payment gateway services provider, Kush Payments, manages the submission of thousands of transactions to the processing networks on behalf of all our marijuana merchant customers. Kush Payments encircle a wide variety of business industries. Regardless of your business type, merchants benefit by providing their customers with convenient, secure and reliable payment options provided by our in-house systems. More merchants trust Kush Payments than any other payment gateway to maintain their payment transactions securely and reliably. Kush Payments provides easy integration for retail marijuana merchants to our own payment gateway. Kush Payments takes pride in our in-house gateway and platform which allows for rapid and easy integration. Customer satisfaction is our priority. That's why we provide free customer support via toll-free telephone and e-mail. Representatives are available 24/7. Kush Payments provides valuable solutions for merchants. If your business needs change, you can transition to a more advanced service for enterprise-volume processing, advanced risk management services, and more. We are dedicated to providing products and value-adding services and tools that help merchants minimize risk, reduce costs and increase revenue for their medical marijuana business. Our secure Virtual Terminal and Batch Upload features enable merchants to process card transactions manually as well as access to e-Wallet. Marijuana merchants access the Virtual Terminal and Batch Upload features through the Web-based Merchant Interface. Transactions are immediately submitted for authorization and processing each day. Our card processing and transaction interface is easy to use and all of our card terminals are affordable. Personalized service is what makes Kush Payments unique and it has proven to help businesses grow. We personalize options that fit your business...it's that simple.

About this brand

Kush Payments has been working with our partners to create an ideal program for the medical marijuana industry. We are proud to introduce our accommodating program to collectives and canna businesses across the country. We are partnered with leading industry platform providers in the United States and Canada. Our accomplished team will assist you in understanding the process of establishing a secure and valid merchant account, and provide you with the best solutions for your specific business. Preferred Processor: Kush Payments is known in the medical marijuana industry as the most trusted and reliable merchant provider. With over 25 years of experience in the processing/banking industry, we know exactly how to get you approved. Low Industry Rates: Kush Payments has pre-negotiated competitive rates for all our potential clients. No more paying high risk rates because you're in the marijuana business. We not only offer low industry rates for your business but we also have a very simple qualification process as well. We strive to provide you with the best possible rates, you can rest easy as a business owner knowing that you’re getting a great deal. Kush Payments will always get you the lowest industry marijuana merchant rates. Affordable Leases: Our basic terminals to our wireless high end units, no one delivers cost effective equipment for less. Qualifications: We work to create an easy qualification process where everyone gets approved. Our application is short, simple, and gets straight to the point Customer Service: Here at Kush Payments we value your business and want to make sure you’re a happy client of ours. With that being said, you will have a designated sales representative that will help you every step of the way to make sure all your problems are addressed. Remember, Kush Payments is here to help you!