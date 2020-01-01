About this product

Our Awaken Bath Bomb was created to rejuvenate both mind and body. We have chosen peppermint oil specifically for its ability to provide clarity and energy while also soothing those aches and pains. Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, we offer our Bath Bombs in a 1:1 (25mg CBD + 25mg THC) ratio and Pure CBD (25mg) option. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.