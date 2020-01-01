Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Our Relax Bath Bomb was created to not only relax the body, but to help stabilize the mood as well. A beautiful blend of Lavender, Chamomile and Frankincense come together to assist in the relief of anxiety, stress and inflammation while giving your immune system the healthy boost it needs.
