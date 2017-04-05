 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cannabis Friendly Painting Class

Cannabis Friendly Painting Class

by Kush Tourism

About this product

Toke ‘n Brush is a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. A professional artist will instruct you through an inspiration painting and help you tap into your own creative abilities! All painting supplies including brushes, canvases, easels, and aprons are included. Take home your masterpiece and realize what unwinding your mind can do. (Tour length is 2 hours, you must supply your own cannabis.)

The.Avid.Dabber

The Toke N Brush was a lot of fun. Took my wifey for a quick date night. We had fun passing the volcano bag around the class but I think the teacher made the painting a little too advanced for a room of stoned novice painters LOL. Would definitely do it again!

About this brand

Kush Tourism is a Seattle based tour company dedicated to providing our customers with a legal, safe, and relaxed way to experience the world's premier marijuana culture. On Kush Tours you will experience everything from Seattle's finest glass shops, marijuana dispensaries, and industrial grow operations, to private cannabis cooking lessons and hands-on glass blowing workshops.