Fall Fridays at LEVEN Cannabidiol
by LEVEN Cannabidiol
Toke ‘n Brush is a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. A professional artist will instruct you through an inspiration painting and help you tap into your own creative abilities! All painting supplies including brushes, canvases, easels, and aprons are included. Take home your masterpiece and realize what unwinding your mind can do. (Tour length is 2 hours, you must supply your own cannabis.)
on April 5th, 2017
The Toke N Brush was a lot of fun. Took my wifey for a quick date night. We had fun passing the volcano bag around the class but I think the teacher made the painting a little too advanced for a room of stoned novice painters LOL. Would definitely do it again!