  5. Grow Operation Tour with Dawg Star Cannabis

by Kush Tourism

Dive in and immerse yourself in a sea-of-green on this 60 minute urban farm tour! This is an in-depth tour presenting what it takes to be an efficient craft producer in the State of Washington. During the tour you will see behind the scenes and learn how Dawg Star produces its products. (Tour length is 1.5 hours.)

Kush Tourism is a Seattle based tour company dedicated to providing our customers with a legal, safe, and relaxed way to experience the world's premier marijuana culture. On Kush Tours you will experience everything from Seattle's finest glass shops, marijuana dispensaries, and industrial grow operations, to private cannabis cooking lessons and hands-on glass blowing workshops.