Sour Amnesia Pre-Roll 1g

by Kush Valley

About this product

About this strain

Sour Amnesia

HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

About this brand

Kush Valley is dedicated to providing the highest quality of cannabis and light-hydrocarbon extracted concentrates on the planet. Our team is comprised of innovative marijuana enthusiasts/experts who have combined their knowledge and passion for cannabis to produce the best cannabis products in the world. By working with the elite growers in Washington, we are able to insure that only the highest quality of input material is used in the creation of our products.