Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
1 Lemon Haze pre-roll (Sativa/Hybrid) 1 Skywalker OG pre-roll (Indica) Rolled with Raw Papers Each box purchased donates to help plant a tree (Kushie Brand is a Reforestation Partner)
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.