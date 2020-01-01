 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Day + Night Doobies (Sativa/Indica pre-rolls)

by Kushie Brand

$20.00MSRP

About this product

1 Lemon Haze pre-roll (Sativa/Hybrid) 1 Skywalker OG pre-roll (Indica) Rolled with Raw Papers Each box purchased donates to help plant a tree (Kushie Brand is a Reforestation Partner)

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Kushie is a relaxed lifestyle brand based out of Los Angeles that focuses on providing premier cannabis consumer goods.