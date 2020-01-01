 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mini Nite Doobies

by Kushie Brand

Mini Nite Doobies

About this product

Mini Nite Doobies are premium grade pre-rolls packed with hydroponic, indoor organic grown, pesticide free cannabis. Each pack comes with two 0.60 gram indica prerolls total of 1.2g net weight.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

Kushie is a relaxed lifestyle brand based out of Los Angeles that focuses on providing premier cannabis consumer goods.