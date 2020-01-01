 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kushley Mist 4oz Fine Mist Spray

by Kushley

About this product

Kushley is specifically created to make your personal environment odor free. Your handy four-ounce portable fine mist bottle fits easily in your pocketbook, backpack or other small space so you’re never without Kushley’s organic odor elimination power. Our fine mist spray is great for small applications on airborne odors—in the car, on your clothes, on your hands, in your hair or on your body. Kushley respectfully and gently eliminates tough odors like garlic, fish and cigarette smoke. Use Kushley anywhere that you have odors that need to be addressed quickly and efficiently. We are so careful about what we put in our bodies, we should also be as careful about what put on our bodies and in our environment.

About this brand

The makers of Kushley have been environmental odor control consultants for more than 30 years. Our company’s products are used in hospitals, healthcare facilities, clinics and homes throughout the United States and beyond.