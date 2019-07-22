About this product

KushyPunch's new peach-flavored CBD gummy applies the trusted methods and practices of our THC products to this high-free CBD experience that delivers a consistent 100mg dose 60 mins after consuming. Our CBD gummies are gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free, and are made with 100% organic ingredients and without artificial sweeteners, making it a genuinely delicious, healthy way for patients to get the medicine they need. - 60 minute activation - 100mg really means 100mg - Clearly labeled dosing - Can be used for: Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Pain, Anti-Anxiety, Anti-Psychotic, Anti-Spasm Relief