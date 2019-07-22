 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Peach Gummy

CBD Peach Gummy

by Kushy Punch

Skip to Reviews
3.812
Kushy Punch Edibles Candy CBD Peach Gummy

Buy Here

About this product

KushyPunch's new peach-flavored CBD gummy applies the trusted methods and practices of our THC products to this high-free CBD experience that delivers a consistent 100mg dose 60 mins after consuming. Our CBD gummies are gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free, and are made with 100% organic ingredients and without artificial sweeteners, making it a genuinely delicious, healthy way for patients to get the medicine they need. - 60 minute activation - 100mg really means 100mg - Clearly labeled dosing - Can be used for: Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Pain, Anti-Anxiety, Anti-Psychotic, Anti-Spasm Relief

12 customer reviews

Show all
3.812

write a review

Frankmckenna

Guys I have not received the last order. I have tried emailing you folks but I am not receiving any notice back Frank Mckenna 221 first St Clarksdale MS 38614

timjax9

Very misleading packaging- the size of a pack of gum and only 10 - 10mg tiny gummies. Experienced zero effect. Save your money or try a more substantial product offering all of which are very expensive.

About this brand

Kushy Punch Logo
KushyPunch is the long-trusted and beloved source of the most consistent and potent cannabis products on the market. Using exceptional organic ingredients blended in our state-of-the-art production facilities, our strongest conviction has always been to promote wellness, happiness and positivity.