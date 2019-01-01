 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Kushy CBD – CBD Disposable Vape

Kushy CBD – CBD Disposable Vape

by Kushy Punch

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Discrete, sleek and sexy, KushyCBD’s all-in-one vape gives you 175mg of pesticide-free, full spectrum CBD oil powered by one of the longest lasting batteries available. This is perfect for the CBD curious, or those simply looking for fast-acting relief. – 175mg CBD + 325mg terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids – Powerful 400mAh battery – Hits till the end of the tank – Works straight out of the box – Fast-acting

About this brand

KushyPunch is the long-trusted and beloved source of the most consistent and potent cannabis products on the market. Using exceptional organic ingredients blended in our state-of-the-art production facilities, our strongest conviction has always been to promote wellness, happiness and positivity.