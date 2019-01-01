About this product
With 350mg of cannabinoid and terpene-rich full spectrum CBD oil, our 1g cart is ideal for more experience vape users. – 350mg of rich full spectrum CBD oil – Compatible with standard 510 battery – Highest quality tank technology – Fast-acting
About this brand
Kushy Punch
KushyPunch is the long-trusted and beloved source of the most consistent and potent cannabis products on the market. Using exceptional organic ingredients blended in our state-of-the-art production facilities, our strongest conviction has always been to promote wellness, happiness and positivity.