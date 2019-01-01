 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kushy CBD - Gel Capsules

by Kushy Punch

About this product

KushyCBD's 30mg omega-3 rich capsules are a simple, discrete CBD option that delivers maximum bioavailability. These CBD capsules are favorite with those that require a high dose of CBD oil that integrates seamlessly into their vitamin or medicinal routines. – 30mg CBD per GelCap – 30 GelCaps per bottle – 900mg pure CBD per bottle – Full-spectrum CBD Oil – Non GMO – Omega 3, 6, and GLA Fortified – No additives or preservatives – 3rd Party Lab tested

About this brand

KushyPunch is the long-trusted and beloved source of the most consistent and potent cannabis products on the market. Using exceptional organic ingredients blended in our state-of-the-art production facilities, our strongest conviction has always been to promote wellness, happiness and positivity.