About this product
KushyCBD's 30mg omega-3 rich capsules are a simple, discrete CBD option that delivers maximum bioavailability. These CBD capsules are favorite with those that require a high dose of CBD oil that integrates seamlessly into their vitamin or medicinal routines. – 30mg CBD per GelCap – 30 GelCaps per bottle – 900mg pure CBD per bottle – Full-spectrum CBD Oil – Non GMO – Omega 3, 6, and GLA Fortified – No additives or preservatives – 3rd Party Lab tested
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.