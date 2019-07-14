LazyShane
on July 14th, 2019
I've had all the edibles... all of them. I love trying new products but that punch always keeps me coming back. Kushy all day yeeee
KushyPunch's classic gummy has been a trusted and beloved product in dispensaries across California for over five years. Our delicious pink lemonade flavored Private Reserve is perfect for those looking for a strict, high potency head high without the earthy, natural taste of our full-spectrum oil. - Made with THC distillate - 95% oil purity - Sativa - No artificial sweeteners - Consistently potent and reliably dosed - Free from heavy metals - Gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free and Kosher
on July 14th, 2019
