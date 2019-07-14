 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Private Reserve Strawberry Lemonade Gummy

by Kushy Punch

KushyPunch's classic gummy has been a trusted and beloved product in dispensaries across California for over five years. Our delicious pink lemonade flavored Private Reserve is perfect for those looking for a strict, high potency head high without the earthy, natural taste of our full-spectrum oil. - Made with THC distillate - 95% oil purity - Sativa - No artificial sweeteners - Consistently potent and reliably dosed - Free from heavy metals - Gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free and Kosher

LazyShane

I've had all the edibles... all of them. I love trying new products but that punch always keeps me coming back. Kushy all day yeeee

KushyPunch is the long-trusted and beloved source of the most consistent and potent cannabis products on the market. Using exceptional organic ingredients blended in our state-of-the-art production facilities, our strongest conviction has always been to promote wellness, happiness and positivity.