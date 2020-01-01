 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 48% Chuno Classico de Nicaragua Milk Chocolate with Himalayan Salt | 200mg CBD

48% Chuno Classico de Nicaragua Milk Chocolate with Himalayan Salt | 200mg CBD

by KUZA

Write a review
KUZA Edibles Chocolates 48% Chuno Classico de Nicaragua Milk Chocolate with Himalayan Salt | 200mg CBD

$28.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made using beautiful ‘chuno clásico’ beans from Nicaragua this fine cacao exudes complex flavours, combining citrus notes of lime and orange blossom with the earthiness of olive and nut. Carefully hand crafted from bean to bar and infused with a subtle blend of pure cannabis extract and cocoa butter with a touch of Himalayan Rock Salt, this milk chocolate offering brings you all the health benefits attributed to CBD together with a true small batch chocolate experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KUZA Logo
KUZA bars offer premium quality chocolate infused with cannabis oil, preserving the complex and sometimes delicate flavours of the cacao as well as maintaining the integrity of the cannabis experience, for medicinal and social use. Cacao, just like marijuana, has a dizzying number of strains and variants, each with its own distinctive flavour and aroma; our aim at KUZA is to pair the unique characteristics of the high quality cacao that we select with equally stunning cannabis, to produce edibles which are not only good for what ails you, but which are beautiful to eat, made from only the finest single-origin ingredients. The KUZA philosophy is to make exceptional edibles accessible for anyone who needs them, from medicinal patients to seasoned smokers and budding beginners, offering a range from medicinal indicas to social sativas.