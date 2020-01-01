KUZA bars offer premium quality chocolate infused with cannabis oil, preserving the complex and sometimes delicate flavours of the cacao as well as maintaining the integrity of the cannabis experience, for medicinal and social use. Cacao, just like marijuana, has a dizzying number of strains and variants, each with its own distinctive flavour and aroma; our aim at KUZA is to pair the unique characteristics of the high quality cacao that we select with equally stunning cannabis, to produce edibles which are not only good for what ails you, but which are beautiful to eat, made from only the finest single-origin ingredients. The KUZA philosophy is to make exceptional edibles accessible for anyone who needs them, from medicinal patients to seasoned smokers and budding beginners, offering a range from medicinal indicas to social sativas.