Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Our 62% dark chocolate bars are made using fine cacao from the Nonpareil Estate in Grenada where these beautiful Trinitario beans produce earthy flavours with wood and spice notes and a distinct buttery aroma. This artisan single origin chocolate is infused with top quality cannabis extract and flavoured with a hint of Indian chilli, bringing you a bar that offer all the health benefits attributed to CBD together with a heavenly chocolate encounter. Ingredients: cocoa mass origin Grenada, 334 mg hemp CBD Oil (200 mg pure CBD), raw cane sugar, cocoa butter, emulsifier (soy lecithin) and flavouring (chilli powder). COCOA SOLIDS: 62% MINIMUM. Net weight: 50g / 1.76 oz Allergens: Contains SOY. May contain traces of MILK. May contain traces of NUTS.
